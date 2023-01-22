Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec
Montreal's Aumond finishes 7th in women's event
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday.
The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump.
Switzerland's Noe Roth won gold with a score of 124.43 after taking silver in the event on Saturday, while Dmytro Kotovskyi of Ukraine bested his bronze medal on Saturday with a score of 119.91 to claim silver.
The 19-year-old Fontaine went big on his first jump with a score of 119.47, which trailed only Roth after the first run, but his second jump of 104.98 wasn't enough for a podium finish.
Canadians inside top 10 in overall standings
Quebec City's Irving had trouble on his landing of the first jump having to balance himself on one leg, and finished with a score of 97.28 to place eighth after the first jump and out of the top six moving on to the second round of the final.
All three Canadians that made the final on Sunday now find themselves in the top 10 for overall World Cup Standings, with Irving leading the way in fifth. Duchaine sits seventh while Fontaine moves into 10th.
Canada's Anthony Noel narrowly missed the cut for the final, finishing 13th in qualifying.
Also eliminated in qualifying for Canada were Victor Primeau (17th), Emile Nadeau (18th), Pierre-Olivier Cote (19th), Alec Haineault (21st), and Nicolas Martineau (22nd).
Aumond leads Canadian women with 7th-place finish
Earlier in the women's event, Montreal's Flavie Aumond placed seventh as the lone Canadian in the final, just one spot back of qualifying for the second and final run.
Australia's Laura Peel won gold with a score of 109.15, while Ashley Caldwell of the United States took silver with a score of 93.06.
Ukraine's Anastasiya Novosad won bronze for the second straight day with a score of 90.59.
There would be no repeat of Sherbrooke, Que., native Thénault's gold-medal performance on Saturday, as she placed 16th in qualifying, failing to make the cut for the final.
WATCH | Thénault wins gold in Saturday's competition:
The 22-year-old still holds the lead in the World Cup standings with 195 points to second-place Australian Danielle Scott's 182.
Charlie Fontaine (14th), Rosalie Gagnon (17th) and Alexandra Montminy (18th) were also eliminated in the qualifying round.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?