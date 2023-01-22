Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump.

The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this month, as well as fifth in Deer Valley, Utah last year.

Switzerland's Noe Roth won gold with a score of 124.43 after taking silver in the event on Saturday, while Dmytro Kotovskyi of Ukraine bested his bronze medal on Saturday with a score of 119.91 to claim silver.

The 19-year-old Fontaine went big on his first jump with a score of 119.47, which trailed only Roth after the first run, but his second jump of 104.98 wasn't enough for a podium finish.

Canadians inside top 10 in overall standings

The Lac-Beauport, Que., native made his Olympic debut in Beijing last February where he won a bronze medal alongside Lewis Irving and Marion Thénault in the mixed team aerials event.

Quebec City's Irving had trouble on his landing of the first jump having to balance himself on one leg, and finished with a score of 97.28 to place eighth after the first jump and out of the top six moving on to the second round of the final.

All three Canadians that made the final on Sunday now find themselves in the top 10 for overall World Cup Standings, with Irving leading the way in fifth. Duchaine sits seventh while Fontaine moves into 10th.

Canada's Anthony Noel narrowly missed the cut for the final, finishing 13th in qualifying.

Also eliminated in qualifying for Canada were Victor Primeau (17th), Emile Nadeau (18th), Pierre-Olivier Cote (19th), Alec Haineault (21st), and Nicolas Martineau (22nd).

Aumond leads Canadian women with 7th-place finish

Earlier in the women's event, Montreal's Flavie Aumond placed seventh as the lone Canadian in the final, just one spot back of qualifying for the second and final run.

The 20-year-old recorded a score of 80.01 in the first round, and moves into 11th place in the overall World Cup standings.

Australia's Laura Peel won gold with a score of 109.15, while Ashley Caldwell of the United States took silver with a score of 93.06.

Ukraine's Anastasiya Novosad won bronze for the second straight day with a score of 90.59.

There would be no repeat of Sherbrooke, Que., native Thénault's gold-medal performance on Saturday, as she placed 16th in qualifying, failing to make the cut for the final.

WATCH | Thénault wins gold in Saturday's competition:

Quebec native Marion Thénault wins aerials World Cup gold in home province Duration 2:34 The Sherbrooke, Que. competitor secured the top spot with a score of 96.23 on her second and final jump at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Le Relais, Que.

The 22-year-old still holds the lead in the World Cup standings with 195 points to second-place Australian Danielle Scott's 182.

Charlie Fontaine (14th), Rosalie Gagnon (17th) and Alexandra Montminy (18th) were also eliminated in the qualifying round.