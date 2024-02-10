Canada's Thénault, Nadeau earn World Cup aerials bronze medals in Lac-Beauport, Que.

Canadian aerials skiers reached the podium in both the men's and women's events at the World Cup stop in Lac-Beauport, Que., on Saturday.

Marion Thénault of Sherbrooke, Que., had a score of 83.19 points to finish comfortably ahead of China's Chen Meiting (70.50) for bronze in the women's final. The 23-year-old Canadian was just behind Danielle Scott of Australia (84.24), while American Karenna Elliott captured gold with 89.18.

Quebec City's Rosalie Gagnon and hometown skier Charlie Fontaine finished 10th and 12th, respectively.

Thénault won bronze at Beijing 2022 in the inaugural Olympic mixed team aerials event alongside Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving.

Thenault sits in third in the season standings with 182 points, with Scott (280) remaining in first.

WATCH l Thenault claims bronze on home snow:

Quebec's Marion Thénault claims World Cup aerials bronze on home snow Duration 3:33 Marion Thénault of Sherbrooke, Que., finishes third in women's aerials at a World Cup stop in Lac-Beauport, Que.

Émile Nadeau of Prévost, Que., who also competed in Beijing, won a bronze medal of his own later on Saturday, scoring 105.30 points to edge China's Zhang Yifan (103.10) in the men's event.

China claimed the top two spots on the podium, with reigning Olympic champion Qi Guangpu (124.78) finishing ahead of Wang Xindi (119.47).

Quebec City's Irving finished sixth, while fellow Canadians Alexandre Duchaine (ninth), Miha Fontaine (11th) and Anthony Noel (12th) also qualified for the final.

Another Canadian on the aerials World Cup podium on home snow in Lac-Beauport, Que., as Émile Nadeau captures bronze in the men's competition 🇨🇦🥉 <a href="https://t.co/OdqQsbLNjl">pic.twitter.com/OdqQsbLNjl</a> —@CBCOlympics

Nadeau is one of two Canadians in the top 10 of the season standings, sitting seventh with 131 points. Quebec City's Duchaine (187) is fifth.

Qi (300) and Wang (190) are first and fourth in the standings.

The second aerials World Cup in Lac-Beauport begins Sunday at 1:45 p.m. ET, with live coverage on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

The season wraps up in Almaty City, Kazakhstan, on March 10.

WATCH l Full replay of aerials World Cup in Lac-Beauport: