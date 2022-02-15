Canada's Olivia Asselin withdraws from freeski slopestyle final as Switzerland's Gremaud wins gold

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud captured gold in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Tuesday morning at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Gremaud, who won slopestyle silver four years ago in Pyeongchang, topped the podium this time around with 86.56 points.

U.S.-born superstar Eileen Gu won silver for China (86.23) for her second medal in Beijing, while Kelly Sildaru claimed bronze (82.06) for Estonia's first-ever Olympic medal in freestyle skiing.

More information on Olivia Asselin ⬇️<br><br>The 17-year-old pulled out of the final after a combination of injury and mental fatigue 🇨🇦 <br><br>Watch on the CBC Sports App and <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a> <a href="https://t.co/LAcJFFWoQB">pic.twitter.com/LAcJFFWoQB</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada's Olivia Asselin withdrew after one run. Competing at her first Olympics, the 17-year-old Asselin looked uncomfortable while appearing to use her opening run as a warm up — earning just 16.83 points. She did not come out for her second run.

The Quebec City native finished 11th in qualifying and was the lone Canadian in the final after fellow Olympic newcomer Megan Oldham failed to advance to the final.

Asselin won big air bronze in her X Games debut last month, but she missed the big air podium in Beijing with an eighth-place finish.

Gu, who was born and raised in San Francisco, has faced backlash for her decision to represent her mother's home country of China.

That backlash only increased after the 18-year-old Olympic rookie won the inaugural women's big air final in Beijing by becoming the second female skier to ever land a double 1620 in competition.

Eileen Gu drops insane 1620 in big air to win Olympic gold: 'Oh my god, I'm not crying' Duration 1:00 18-year old Eileen Gu, who was born in the U.S. but competes for China, won gold in freestyle skiing big air after landing a 1620 on her final run. Her reaction after landing the trick was priceless. 1:00

She is also the reigning slopestyle and halfpipe world champion, and will look to win her third medal at these Games when the halfpipe competition gets underway on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Eleven skiers competed for a spot on the slopestyle podium on the Genting Snow Park course, with the best score of three runs determining the champion.

Sildaru, a 10-time X Games medallist, was momentarily in top spot after she landed a switch 900 on the final jump of her first run, but Gremaud bumped her down to second place with her second run that ultimately won gold.

It is Gremaud's second medal in Beijing after capturing big air bronze.

Gu was under pressure after entering her final run with a best score of 69.90, but she delivered a clean run that included a double cork 1080 and a Buick grab to claim silver and knock Sildaru down to third.

