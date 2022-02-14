Watch Canada's Olivia Asselin compete for gold in women's freeski slopestyle final

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's freeski slopestyle final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, featuring Canada's Olivia Asselin and U.S.-born superstar Eileen Gu for China.

Live action from Genting Snow Park begins on Monday with the first of three runs at 8:30 p.m. ET, with 11 skiers competing for gold.

Competing at her first Olympics, Asselin finished 11th in qualifying and will be the lone Canadian in the final after Megan Oldham finished one spot away from advancing.

The 17-year-old from Quebec City won bronze in her X Games debut last month, but she missed the big air podium in Beijing with an eighth-place finish.

Gu, who was born and raised in San Francisco, has faced backlash for her decision to represent her mother's home country of China. The 18-year-old Olympic rookie is the reigning slopestyle world champion.

She finished third in qualifying, while 10-time X Games medallist Kelly Sildaru of Estonia finished first ahead of Norway's Johanne Killi.

Gu already has one medal at these Games, having won the inaugural women's big air final by becoming the second female skier to ever land a double 1620 in competition.

