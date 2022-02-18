Canada's Sharpe captures silver, Karker bronze in freeski halfpipe
U.S.-born Gu wins historic gold for China
Cassie Sharpe claimed silver and Rachael Karker bronze in the women's freeski halfpipe final on Friday for Canada's 21st and 22nd medals at the Beijing Olympics. China's Eileen Gu won gold for her third medal in Beijing.
It is Canada's sixth silver and 12th bronze medal in Beijing, along with four golds.
Sharpe, from Comox, B.C., finished with a best score of 90.75 points for her second Olympic medal after winning the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. Karker, from Erin, Ont., finished behind her with 87.75 to cap off her Olympic debut.
Sharpe's position on the podium caps off a remarkable comeback from knee surgery after she tore her ACL and MCL at the X Games a year ago. The 29-year-old only returned to competition in December.
WATCH | Sharpe soars to Olympic silver in women's freeski halfpipe final:
U.S.-born superstar Gu made history for China by topping the podium (95.25), becoming the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Winter Games. The 18-year-old sensation previously won big air gold and slopestyle silver in Beijing.
Raised in San Francisco, she has faced ongoing backlash for her decision to represent her mother's home country of China, but her decision has paid off with a show-stealing performance at her first Games.
WATCH | Karker earns bronze in her Olympic freeski halfpipe debut:
The best score of three runs determined the Olympic champion at Genting Snow Park.
Sharpe momentarily took top spot after earning 89 points on a great opening run that included back-to-back 900s and a big 1080 to close it out.
"It's the Olympics baby! What a rush," Sharpe said while awaiting her score.
She looked even better on her second run, executing a pair of 1080s while earning 90.00. She saved her best for last with another technical run that improved her score again while solidifying her hold on silver.
Karker's first run was her best, putting her in second place behind Sharpe until Gu bumped them both down. The 24-year-old followed it up with another clean run, but her first proved enough to reach the podium.
Gu took top spot with her first run and never looked back after applying major pressure with a score of 93.25. She stepped it up once again on her second gold-winning run by executing back-to-back 900s and a stylish 720. As the last skier to go, her spot atop the podium was already ensured before her final run.
WATCH | Gu wins 2nd Olympic gold, 3rd medal in Beijing:
The event made its debut at the 2014 Sochi Games thanks to the extensive lobbying efforts of late Canadian freeski pioneer Sarah Burke, who tragically passed away ten years ago after a training crash.
The men's freeski halfpipe final will also feature three Canadians, with Brendan Mackay, Noah Bowman and Simon d'Artois. Action gets underway on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.
WATCH | Replay of Olympic women's freeski halfpipe final:
