Olympic champ Hanyu leads after men's short at figure skating worlds

The faceoff between Yuzuru Hanyu and Nathan Chen was no contest.

Japan's Hanyu, looking every bit the champion of the sport, won the short program Thursday at the world figure skating championships in Stockholm, distancing himself from Chen when the American fell on his opening quadruple lutz while Hanyu was sheer perfection.

Hanyu has been the sport's biggest attraction for two Olympic cycles, each of which ended with him wearing a gold medal.

He showed why in a short program packed with difficulty, style, artistry and a ton of energy. His body rotation on his jumps — a quad salchow, triple axel and quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination — was so fast it was almost imperceptible. His musical selection, "Let Me Entertain You," by Robbie Williams, matched Hanyu's frenetic performance that, had there been spectators on hand, would have left them as breathless as the skater.

No fans were on hand at the Ericsson Globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Had they been, they certainly would have littered the ice with the Winnie the Pooh dolls that have become a Hanyu trademark. Renowned coach Brian Orser, a Pooh bear in hand holding a yuzu fruit (a Japanese citrus) by the sideboards, leaped high with every brilliant element by his skater.

There were no such celebrations from the Chen camp. The two-time defending world titlist hasn't lost a competition since the 2018 Olympics. But he's now more than eight points behind Hanyu's 106.98 points. And Hanyu's countryman, 17-year-old sensation Yuma Kagiyama, is between the two favourites in second place.

Chen, winner of the last five U.S. titles, struggled early in his program, similar to what happened at the Pyeongchang Olympics. He rallied Thursday, however, by sticking a triple toe loop on the back end of his quad flip so he would have a required combination. And his spins and footwork were strong and intricate.

But the fall did him in.

Olympic ramifications for Canada

Keegan Messing, the sole Canadian in the field, placed fifth with 93.51 points. A top-10 finish for Messing will gain Canada a second spot in the men's singles event at next February's Beijing Olympics.

Beyond the top tier, it was a flop-fest for several of the top men: Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno, American Vincent Zhou and China's Jin Boyang.

Zhou, a bronze medallist at the 2019 worlds — the event was cancelled last March due to the pandemic — had one of the worst skates of his young career. Zhou fell on his quad lutz, under-rotated on his combination quad salchow-triple toe loop and then fell on a triple lutz. Looking bewildered by such a poor performance, Zhou plummeted to 25th and did not qualify for the free skate on Saturday.

"Clearly that's not a result that I even wanted to consider coming into this competition. It's disappointing," Zhou said. "To me, it feels like I let down my teammates and myself, but dwelling on those things is only going to make me feel worse. I'm probably going to be miserable and then not dwell on it. I can't let today get to my head."

Uno crashed hard on his triple axel, while Jin, a two-time world bronze winner, fell on a quad lutz and then messed up the second jump in his combination. Uno wound up sixth, Jim was 19th.

Later Thursday is the pairs free skate, with Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia holding a 2.54-point edge over two-time world winners Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China. The two American pairs are sixth and seventh, respectively.

Russian rookies golden in pairs

Russians Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, in their first worlds, were spectacular in capturing the gold medal. Their complex technical elements for the free skate, including exceptional lifts capped by Mishina riding Galliamov's back for nearly half the rink, were accompanied by lots of vigor in a routine to Queen music.

That performance lifted them from third place and past two-time world winners Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China, who were plagued by several mistakes on side-by-side jumps.

"We're really surprised to come in first," Mishina said. "I don't know what to say for the moment because we don't understand it yet.

"Thanks to everybody who supported us. Maybe we didn't have anyone here but we know a lot of people watched on television and we felt the support."

Short program leaders Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovkskii slipped to third, also after two falls.

Canadian duo Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro climbed to fifth after placing 10th in the short program, scoring 67.16 in the free skate.

The two American pairs struggled after solid short programs. U.S. champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier wound up seventh, with Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc were ninth.

