ISU cancels Grand Prix of China figure skating event
The International Skating Union (ISU) announced the cancellation of the Grand Prix of China figure skating event on Monday.
Competition was scheduled to take place from Nov. 4-7
The event was scheduled to take place from Nov. 4-7 in Chongqing.
"Unfortunately, in view of the very limited international flights in all inbound cities in China and the relevant prevention restrictions in COVID-19, the concept of a 'competition bubble' can not be realized," the ISU said in a press release.
"The ISU regrets that the hosting of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Cup of China is no longer viable and thanks the Chinese Figure Skating Association for their continued effort and support."
In order to maintain the six events of its figure skating series, the ISU has invited members who would be interested in hosting the event on the originally planned date.
