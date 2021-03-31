Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Figure Skating Championships Gala
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, watch action from the gala exhibition at the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's program, watch action from the gala exhibition from the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.
Watch more figure skating analysis on CBC Sports' That Figure Skating Show, with hosts Asher Hill and Dylan Moscovitch.
THAT FIGURE SKATING SHOW | Gilles and Poirier finally climb worlds medal podium:
