Road To The Olympic Games

Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Figure Skating Championships Gala

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, watch action from the gala exhibition at the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: 2021 World Figure Skating Championships on CBC - The Gala

Road to the Olympic Games

9 hours
Live in
9 hours
Watch the World Figure Skating Championships culminate with the final gala. 0:00

On this week's program, watch action from the gala exhibition from the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

On this week's program, watch action from the gala exhibition from the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

Watch more figure skating analysis on CBC Sports' That Figure Skating Show, with hosts Asher Hill and Dylan Moscovitch.

THAT FIGURE SKATING SHOW | Gilles and Poirier finally climb worlds medal podium: 

Canada's Gilles and Poirier finally climb worlds medal podium, Russians take title

Sports

6 days ago
15:12
That Figure Skating Show recaps the world championship free dance where, Paul Poirier and Piper Gilles took home their 1st medal in eight trips. 15:12
