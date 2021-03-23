Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Figure Skating Championships
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's program, watch action from the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships from Stockholm, Sweden.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above, beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Check local listings for television broadcast times.
You can also catch more figure skating analysis on CBC Sports' That Figure Skating Show, with hosts Asher Hill and Dylan Moscovitch.
