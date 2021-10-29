Nathan Chen rebounds to lead Skate Canada men's short program, Canada's Messing 3rd

Nathan Chen rebounded from a surprising struggle last weekend at Skate America to top the short program Friday at Skate Canada.

Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, Chen scored 106.72 points to open the competition at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The 22-year-old American, a three-time world champion who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019, had a whooping technical element score of 60.29.

Nathan Chen of the USA scored 106.72 for his short program Friday night at Skate Canada in Vancouver and sits in first place.

Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 94.00, and Canada's Keegan Messing was third at 93.28.

Canadians Conrad Orzel and Roman Sadovsky placed ninth and tenth, respectively.

Canada's Keegan Messing scored 93.28 for his short program Friday night and sits in third place at Skate Canada in Vancouver.

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong led the pairs after the short program at 78.94. Russia's Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin were a distant second at 69.46. Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc were sixth at 61.68.

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were the top Canadian duo in fourth with 66.43 points, just ahead of fifth-placed Eric Radford and Vanessa James at 65.02.

Coverage of the rhythm dance and women's short program continues Friday night on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.