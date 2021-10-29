Nathan Chen rebounds to lead Skate Canada men's short program, Canada's Messing 3rd
American star suffered 1st loss since 2018 last week at Skate America
Nathan Chen rebounded from a surprising struggle last weekend at Skate America to top the short program Friday at Skate Canada.
Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, Chen scored 106.72 points to open the competition at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The 22-year-old American, a three-time world champion who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019, had a whooping technical element score of 60.29.
WATCH | Chen tops short program:
Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 94.00, and Canada's Keegan Messing was third at 93.28.
Canadians Conrad Orzel and Roman Sadovsky placed ninth and tenth, respectively.
WATCH | Messing 3rd after short program:
China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong led the pairs after the short program at 78.94. Russia's Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin were a distant second at 69.46. Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc were sixth at 61.68.
Coverage of the rhythm dance and women's short program continues Friday night on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
With files from CBC Sports
