Skate Canada bidding to bring 2024 world figure skating championships to Montreal
Montreal world championships were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic
Skate Canada hopes to bring the world figure skating championships to Montreal, four years after they were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Figure skating's national governing body announced Tuesday it will submit a formal bid this month to host the 2024 world figure skating championships in Montreal. Canada has hosted the event 10 times.
SKATE CANADA ANNOUNCES BID TO HOST THE ISU WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS® 2024 IN MONTREAL, QUEBEC<a href="https://t.co/HAfQWHWcPS">https://t.co/HAfQWHWcPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/KOjUIBnB9S">pic.twitter.com/KOjUIBnB9S</a>—@SkateCanada
Canada last hosted the world championships in 2013 in London, Ont. The Montreal world championships were cancelled on March 11, 2020, less than a week before the event was scheduled to start and the same day the NBA shut down due to COVID-19. It was one of the first global events that was erased by the global pandemic.
"With all the diligence that went into planning the 2020 world championships, the entire team is ready to welcome the world to Montreal in 2024," Skate Canada's president Leanna Caron said in a statement.
The world championships attract more than 300 million television viewers worldwide throughout the week and features 200 skaters from 50 countries.
The 2021 world championships were held in front of no fans last month in Stockholm. Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won bronze in ice dance.
The International Skating Union is expected to announce the 2024 host later this year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?