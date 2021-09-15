Watch Skate Canada Autumn Classic International from Montreal

Click on the video player above to watch the Skate Canada Autumn Classic International from Montreal.

The event will feature 24 Canadian skaters, including the partnership debut of pairs skaters Vanessa James and Eric Radford.

Live coverage begins on Thursday with the senior pairs short program at 2:10 p.m. ET, followed by the senior women's short program at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Return on Friday for the senior men's short program at 12:40 p.m. ET, the senior ice dance rhythm dance at 2 p.m. ET, the senior pairs free program at 3:45 p.m. ET and the senior women's free program at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Coverage concludes on Saturday with the senior men's free program at 11 a.m. ET and the senior ice dance free dance at 12:30 p.m. ET.

WATCH l James, Radford on coming out of retirement to compete in pairs together: