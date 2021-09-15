Skip to Main Content
Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch Skate Canada Autumn Classic International from Montreal

Watch live coverage of the Skate Canada Autumn Classic International from Montreal.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2:10 p.m. ET with senior pairs short program

CBC Sports ·

2021 Skate Canada Autumn Classic International on CBC: Senior Pairs Short Program

Canada's best figure skaters return to the ice in Montreal at the Autumn Classic International. Senior Pairs Short Program is featured first. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the Skate Canada Autumn Classic International from Montreal.

The event will feature 24 Canadian skaters, including the partnership debut of pairs skaters Vanessa James and Eric Radford.

Live coverage begins on Thursday with the senior pairs short program at 2:10 p.m. ET, followed by the senior women's short program at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Return on Friday for the senior men's short program at 12:40 p.m. ET, the senior ice dance rhythm dance at 2 p.m. ET, the senior pairs free program at 3:45 p.m. ET and the senior women's free program at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Coverage concludes on Saturday with the senior men's free program at 11 a.m. ET and the senior ice dance free dance at 12:30 p.m. ET.

WATCH l James, Radford on coming out of retirement to compete in pairs together:

Vanessa James and Eric Radford come out of retirement to compete for Team Canada

5 months ago
18:36
The pairs skaters announced their partnership with less than a year to go until Beijing 2022. That Figure Skating Show hosts Dylan Moscovitch and Asher Hill interview both James and Radford about their return. 18:36
