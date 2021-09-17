Skip to Main Content
Radford, James finish 2nd in 1st pairs event together at Autumn Classic International

Canada's newest pairs duo, Eric Radford and Vanessa James, continued to impress at the Autumn International Classic on Friday, placing second in the free skate to finish their debut event second overall.

CBC Sports
Vanessa James, top, and Eric Radford, bottom, of Canada skated to a score of 115.72 in the free skating pairs event at the Skate Canada Autumn Classic International on Friday. (Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images)

The pair received a free-skate score of 115.72 to bring their total to 184.01, well behind Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara's total of 204.06. The Japanese duo won both the short program and free skate, earning 131.74 in the latter.

Fellow Canadian duo Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps narrowly placed third with a score of 112.08, just 0.07 ahead of American pair Katie McBeath and Nathan Bartholomay.

Radford, a three-time Olympic medallist and two-time world champion, announced in April that he and James were coming out of retirement to compete together. James previously competed for France, topping the podium at European and Grand Prix Final championships, as well as earning bronze at worlds.

The news came ahead of the season leading up to the Beijing 2022 Olympics, where Canada is slated to send two pairs teams. 

In the rhythm dance event, it was the Canadian duo of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier who easily grasped the lead with a score of 83.35.

Spain's Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz posted the second highest score of 75.20, while the American pairing Caroline Green and Michael received a score of 73.93 to hold onto third place.

Canada's Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha came in a close fourth, scoring 71.27.

Meanwhile, Canadian Conrad Orzel took the lead in the men's short program with a score of 80.82. 

The Toronto native was the lone skater to not have any points deducted.

Bennet Toman placed second with a score of 63.30, while Beres Clements was finished third receiving a score of 55.48 from the judges.

Nam Nguyen and Samuel Angers both withdrew from the event.

