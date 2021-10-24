Canada's Fournier Beaudry, Sorensen in 3rd place after rhythm dance at Skate America

Canadian ice dancing duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen are in third place following the rhythm dance competition at Skate America on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Canadians are currently seven points back after earning a 75.33 for their George Michael medley.

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are currently in the lead. The 2018 Olympians are on their way to a fourth Skate America win in a row, although just 1.03 points separates them from training mates and longtime competitors Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Hubbell and Donohue earned 83.58 points for their Janet Jackson medley performance, which included music from "Nasty," "Rope Burn" and "Rhythm Nation." Chock and Bates scored 82.55 for their Billie Eillish hip hop/blues program.

WATCH l Canada's Fournier Beaudry, Sorensen in 3rd after rhythm dance:

Canada's Fournier Beaudry and Sorensen in third after rhythm dance 7:07 Montreal's ice dance team of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen scored 75.33 after a beautiful rhythm dance performance placing them in third spot at Skate America in Las Vegas Saturday. 7:07

"The thing that sticks out in my mind from this performance was really being aware while it was happening of how the crowd was reacting," Hubbell said, after going nearly all of last season with no crowds due to the pandemic. "I would say this wasn't the most applause we've gotten ever, but it felt like it. It was very welcome after a year of mostly silence."

The men's and pairs competitions conclude Saturday night, with women's and ice dance wrapping Sunday.

WATCH l U.S. duo Hubbell, Donohue lead at Skate America after rhythm dance:

Americans Hubbell and Donohue lead at Skate America after rhythm dance 6:33 Madison Hubbell and ice dance partner Zachary Donohue of the USA lead after scoring 83.58 in the rhythm dance Saturday at Skate America in Las Vegas. 6:33

Three Russian teenagers are chasing Skate America medals and have a hold on the podium following the women's short program on Saturday.

Alexandra Trusova, the reigning world championship bronze medallist and pre-competition favourite, was on top with 77.69 points for her "Frida" program.

"I skated clean, but I did not do my triple axel, so hopefully I can do it next time," Trusova said.

Trusova is dealing with a foot injury, but she still opted to compete and put out a program that included an opening double axel and three triple jumps.

"There was a decision between not skating and competing, but this morning I woke up and felt like I could try it," she added.

WATCH l Russia's Alexandra Trusova leads at Skate America Grand Prix:

Russia's Alexandra Trusova leads at Skate America Grand Prix after women's short program 6:14 World bronze medallist Alexandra Trusova scored 77.69 to lead after the women's short program at Skate America in Las Vegas Saturday. 6:14

Skating to "Never Enough" from "The Greatest Showman, 15-year-old Daria Usacheva scored 76.71 points for second place in the short. Saturday marked her senior international debut.

"I'm especially pleased that I was able to open up and skate with emotions," Usacheva commented.

Kseniia Sinitsyna, 17, earned 71.51 for third after missing last year's Grand Prix season due to injury.

A handful of athletes are capable of catching the Russians, led by Japan's Kaori Sakamoto who's in fourth with 71.16 points.

Amber Glenn, the reigning U.S. silver medallist, is the top American in seventh with 67.57 points.

Bradie Tennell, the 2021 U.S. champion, withdrew from Skate America last week due to a foot injury.