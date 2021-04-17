Anna Shcherbakova clinches Russia's 1st-ever win at World Team Trophy
World champ rules women's free skate; Canada's Schumacher, Daleman 8th and 10th
World champion Anna Shcherbakova won the women's free skate on Saturday to seal Russia's first-ever victory at the figure skating World Team Trophy in Osaka, Japan.
First after the short program, the 17-year-old Shcherbakova opened with a quadruple flip and followed with a triple flip-triple toe loop combination en route to a score of 160.58 points.
Japan's Kaori Sakamoto moved up to second place with 150.29 points after an impressive Matrix routine that included five triple jumps.
Alison Schumacher of Tecumseh, Ont., was eighth (111.98) in the field of 12 while fellow Canadian Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., was 10th with 107.30 points.
Russia's Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was third with 146.23 points.
Only the United States and Japan have won previous World Team Trophy competitions, first held in 2009. Team USA has four victories and Japan has two.
Canada places 5th overall
The biennial World Team Trophy features the six best figure skating teams from the 2020-21 season.
"To finally be in first place means a lot to us," Tuktamysheva said. "This is a little practice [for] the Olympic Games. It is important to have World Team Trophy before the Olympic Games, now we know what to do."
Teams from Japan, the United States, Canada, France, Russia and Italy competed. Italy was fourth with 72 points followed by France with 67 and Canada with 57.
The Canadians competed in their first live event in a season ravaged by COVID-19.
Canada sent different skaters to Osaka than the team that competed at last month's world championships in Stockholm.
The Canadians who competed in the world championship didn't participate in the World Team Trophy because of Canadian quarantine rules, Skate Canada said Saturday in a statement.
'Invaluable competitive experience'
"To have the opportunity for our athletes to compete in the World Team Trophy and in front of a live audience was a great way to end what has been such a difficult year," Skate Canada high performance director Mike Slipchuk said.
"For these athletes and those who represented Canada at the world championships in Sweden, it will be an invaluable competitive experience as they look to the Olympic season ahead."
Both Skate Canada International and the Canadian championships were cancelled. Skate Canada Challenge was held virtually.
Each country sends two men, two women, one pair and one ice dancing entry. The points are combined across the four disciplines with the highest point total winning.
A limited number of fans were allowed into Maruzen Intec Arena even though Osaka is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, Japan's second-largest city recorded over 1,161 cases, the third highest daily tally.
With less than a year to go until the Beijing Olympics, many of the world's top skaters are in Osaka, eager to get in another competition after several International Skating Union events were cancelled due to the pandemic.
WATCH | 100 days from Tokyo: How much will COVID-19 affect the Olympics?:
With files from CBC Sports
