Skip to Main Content
Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Skate Canada

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canada.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Championship Figure Skating on CBC - Skate Canada

6 hours
Live in
6 hours
Watch the world's best figure skaters and ice dancers compete at the second stop of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Skate Canada event in Vancouver. Canadian Olympic medallists Tessa Virtue, Meagan Duhamel and Patrick Chan will join CBC Sports as special analysts for the event.

Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for more coverage of Skate Canada.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now