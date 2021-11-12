Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Championship Figure Skating - Skate Canada Gala
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the Skate Canada International exhibition gala from Vancouver.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada International exhibition gala from Vancouver.
WATCH l Dylan Moscovitch, Asher Hill break down Skate Canada results: