Figure Skating·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Championship Figure Skating - Skate Canada Gala

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the Skate Canada International exhibition gala from Vancouver.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: Championship Figure Skating on CBC - Skate Canada Gala

56 seconds ago
Live
This year's Skate Canada International culminates in a gala showcase at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada International exhibition gala from Vancouver.

WATCH l Dylan Moscovitch, Asher Hill break down Skate Canada results:

Canadians win gold, teenage phenom dominates: Skate Canada recap

14 days ago
21:10
Dylan Moscovitch & Asher Hill break down this weekend's Grand Prix where Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier won gold and the Russian women swept the podium. 21:10
now