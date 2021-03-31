Skip to Main Content

Watch Olympic Games Replay: The Golden Age of Canadian Figure Skating

Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, relive some of the biggest moments in Canadian figure skating history.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Watch as we relive some of the best figure skating performances put on by Canadians. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.

On this week's edition of the program, relive some of the biggest moments in Canadian figure skating history.

THAT FIGURE SKATING SHOW | Gilles and Poirier finally climb worlds medal podium: 

Canada's Gilles and Poirier finally climb worlds medal podium, Russians take title

6 days ago
15:12
That Figure Skating Show recaps the world championship free dance where, Paul Poirier and Piper Gilles took home their 1st medal in eight trips. 15:12
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

