Watch Olympic Games Replay: The Golden Age of Canadian Figure Skating

Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, relive some of the biggest moments in Canadian figure skating history.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

10 minutes agoVideo
Live
Watch as we relive some of the best figure skating performances put on by Canadians. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.

On this week's edition of the program, relive some of the biggest moments in Canadian figure skating history.

now