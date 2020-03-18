Watch Olympic Games Replay: Pyeongchang 2018 Figure Skating
Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the Pyeongchang 2018 figure skating competitions.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.
On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the Pyeongchang 2018 figure skating competitions.