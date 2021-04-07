Skip to Main Content

Watch Olympic Games Replay: Jaw-dropping moments

Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, relive some of the biggest jaw-dropping moments in Canadian Olympic history.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.

On this week's edition of the program, relive some of the biggest jaw-dropping moments in Canadian Olympic history, including the women's gold-medal hockey final at Sochi 2014.

