Watch the ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships from Stockholm, Sweden.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 5:05 a.m. ET with the ladies short program, followed by the pairs short at 1:15 p.m. ET. Check below for the full live streaming schedule.

Stick around after the competitions for more coverage of the 2021 worlds with the hosts of CBC Sports' That Figure Skating Show, Asher Hill and Dylan Moscovitch. The former Canadian national team members will break down the short program results live immediately following each competition on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

WATCH | Kaetlyn Osmond joins us live following women's short program, approx. 11 a.m. ET:

WATCH | Eric Radford joins us live following the pairs short program, approx. 6 p.m. ET:

You can also catch more figure skating action on Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Check local listings for television broadcast times.

Full schedule

Wednesday, March 24: Ladies short program (5:05 a.m. ET), pairs short program (1:15 p.m. ET)

Thursday, March 25: Men's short program (6:35 a.m. ET), pairs free program (1:05 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 26: Ice dance rhythm dance (5:45 a.m. ET), ladies free skate (12:55 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 27: Men's free program (5:55 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (11:55 a.m. ET)

Sunday, March 28: Gala exhibition (8:30 a.m. ET)