Skip to Main Content
Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canada

Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Skate Canada competition in Vancouver.

Live coverage begins Friday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 Skate Canada International on CBC: Pairs Short Program

6 hours
Live in
6 hours
Canada's best figure skaters return to the ice in Vancouver at the Skate Canada International. Pairs Short Program is featured. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Skate Canada competition in Vancouver.

Action from the second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. A full schedule of events follows below.

Canadian entries include ice dance duo Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, pairs skaters Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, men's skater Keegan Messing, and women's skater Madeline Schizas.

Also in competition will be Nathan Chen of the United States, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China, and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia.

For more coverage of Skate Canada, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, or watch on CBC TV (check local listings). Canadian Olympic medallists Tessa Virtue, Meagan Duhamel and Patrick Chan will join CBC Sports as special analysts for the event.

Full schedule

Friday, Oct. 29: Pairs short (4 p.m. ET), men's short (5:35 p.m, ET), ice dance rhythm dance (8 p.m. ET), women's short (9:45 p.m. ET)

Saturday: Pairs free (4 p.m. ET), men's free (5:47 p.m. ET), ice dance free dance (8:30 p.m. ET), women's short (10:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday: Gala exhibition (5 p.m. ET)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now