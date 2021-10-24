Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canada

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Skate Canada competition in Vancouver.

Action from the second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. A full schedule of events follows below.

Canadian entries include ice dance duo Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, pairs skaters Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, men's skater Keegan Messing, and women's skater Madeline Schizas.

Also in competition will be Nathan Chen of the United States, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China, and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia.

For more coverage of Skate Canada, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, or watch on CBC TV (check local listings). Canadian Olympic medallists Tessa Virtue, Meagan Duhamel and Patrick Chan will join CBC Sports as special analysts for the event.

Full schedule

Friday, Oct. 29: Pairs short (4 p.m. ET), men's short (5:35 p.m, ET), ice dance rhythm dance (8 p.m. ET), women's short (9:45 p.m. ET)

Saturday: Pairs free (4 p.m. ET), men's free (5:47 p.m. ET), ice dance free dance (8:30 p.m. ET), women's short (10:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday: Gala exhibition (5 p.m. ET)