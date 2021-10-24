Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate Canada
Live coverage begins Friday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Skate Canada competition in Vancouver.
Action from the second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. A full schedule of events follows below.
Canadian entries include ice dance duo Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, pairs skaters Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, men's skater Keegan Messing, and women's skater Madeline Schizas.
Also in competition will be Nathan Chen of the United States, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China, and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia.
For more coverage of Skate Canada, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, or watch on CBC TV (check local listings). Canadian Olympic medallists Tessa Virtue, Meagan Duhamel and Patrick Chan will join CBC Sports as special analysts for the event.
Full schedule
Friday, Oct. 29: Pairs short (4 p.m. ET), men's short (5:35 p.m, ET), ice dance rhythm dance (8 p.m. ET), women's short (9:45 p.m. ET)
Saturday: Pairs free (4 p.m. ET), men's free (5:47 p.m. ET), ice dance free dance (8:30 p.m. ET), women's short (10:30 p.m. ET)
Sunday: Gala exhibition (5 p.m. ET)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?