Skip to Main Content
Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America

Watch live figure skating action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Skate America competition in Las Vegas.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:45 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Skate America

2 days
Live in
2 days
The 2021 Grand Prix Series opens with Skate America in Las Vegas, NV. Watch as some of the world's premier figure skaters vie for a coveted podium finish. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Skate America competition in Las Vegas.

Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 7:45 p.m. ET, and continues throughout the weekend.

Seven Canadians will be in competition in Las Vegas. Nam Nguyen, 23, Ajax, Ont., will represent Canadian in the men's event, while Evelyn Walsh, 20, of London, Ont., and Trennt Michaud, 25, of Trenton, Ont., will be the Canadian entry in pairs.

Two ice dance duos will take to the ice in Las Vegas -- Laurence Fournier Beaudry, 29, and Nikolaj Sørensen, 32, both of Montreal, are the first Canadian entry in ice dance, while Carolane Soucisse, 26, of Châteauguay, Que., and Shane Firus, 27, North Vancouver, B.C., are the second entry.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now