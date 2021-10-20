Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:45 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Skate America competition in Las Vegas.
Action from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event begins on Friday at 7:45 p.m. ET, and continues throughout the weekend.
Seven Canadians will be in competition in Las Vegas. Nam Nguyen, 23, Ajax, Ont., will represent Canadian in the men's event, while Evelyn Walsh, 20, of London, Ont., and Trennt Michaud, 25, of Trenton, Ont., will be the Canadian entry in pairs.
Two ice dance duos will take to the ice in Las Vegas -- Laurence Fournier Beaudry, 29, and Nikolaj Sørensen, 32, both of Montreal, are the first Canadian entry in ice dance, while Carolane Soucisse, 26, of Châteauguay, Que., and Shane Firus, 27, North Vancouver, B.C., are the second entry.
Comments
