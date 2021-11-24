Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Rostelecom Cup
Watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Rostelecom Cup competition in Sochi, Russia.
Live coverage begins on Friday from Sochi
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Rostelecom Cup competition in Sochi, Russia.
Action from the sixth ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET. A full schedule is listed below.
Four Canadian entries will compete in Sochi — ice dance duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sørensen, the pairs team of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, men's skater Roman Sadovsky, and women's skater Madeline Schizas.
Full schedule
- Friday, Nov. 19: Men's short (5:30 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (7:30 a.m. ET), pairs short (10 a.m. ET), women's short (11:25 a.m. ET).
- Saturday, Nov. 20: Men's free (5:30 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (7:40 a.m. ET), pairs free (9:30 a.m. ET), women's free (11:10 a.m. ET)
- Sunday, Nov. 19: Gala exhibition (7 a.m. ET)