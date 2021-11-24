Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Rostelecom Cup

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Rostelecom Cup competition in Sochi, Russia.

Action from the sixth ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET. A full schedule is listed below.

Four Canadian entries will compete in Sochi — ice dance duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sørensen, the pairs team of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, men's skater Roman Sadovsky, and women's skater Madeline Schizas.

