Figure Skating

Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Japanese Grand Prix

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix competition in Tokyo.

Live coverage of the NHK Trophy begins on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Grand Prix of Japan - Pairs Short Program

14 hours
Live in
14 hours
The world's top figure skaters will compete to win the NHK Trophy in Tokyo, Japan. 0:00

Action from the fourth ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday. A full schedule is listed below.

Three Canadian entries will compete in Tokyo -- ice dance duo Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, pairs team Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud, plus men's skater Nam Nguyen.

Full schedule

Thursday: Pairs short (10:30 p.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (12:25 a.m. ET), women's short (2:10 a.m. ET) , men's short (5:04 a.m. ET)

Friday: Pairs free (10:20 p.m. ET), ice dance free dance (12:45 a.m. ET), women's free (2:40 a.m. ET) , men's free (5:35 a.m. ET)

Saturday: Gala exhibition (11:20 p.m. ET)

