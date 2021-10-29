Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Italian Grand Prix
Live coverage begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Italian Grand Prix competition in Torino, Italy.
Action from the third ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. A full schedule of events follows below.
The lone Canadian entry in Torino will be the ice dance duo of Carolane Soucisse, of Châteauguay, Que., and Shane Firus, of North Vancouver, B.C. It will be their second competition on the Grand Prix circuit this season, skating to a seventh-place result at Skate America.
Full schedule
Friday, Nov. 5: Women's short (10 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (12 p.m. ET), pairs short (1:45 p.m. ET), men's (3:20 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Nov. 6: Women's free (10 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (12:10 p.m. ET), pairs free (2:05 p.m. ET), men's free (3:20 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Nov. 7: Gala exhibition (9 a.m. ET)
