Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Grand Prix of France

Watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Grand Prix of France, as skaters compete in Grenoble.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Grand Prix of France - Women's Short Program

The top figure skaters will glide and fly along the ice surface at the Patinoire Pôle Sud in Grenoble, France. The Women's Short Program is featured. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the 2021 Internationaux de France competition in Grenoble.

Action from the fifth ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season begins on Friday and runs through Sunday. A full schedule is listed below.

Three Canadian entries will compete in Grenoble — ice dance duo Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, pairs team of Vanessa James and Eric Radford, plus men's skater Keegan Messing.

Full schedule

  • Friday, Nov. 19: Women's short (7 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (9 a.m. ET), men's short (10:45 a.m. ET), pairs short (12:45 p.m. ET).
  • Saturday, Nov. 19: Women's free (7 a.m. ET), ice dance free dance (9:10 a.m. ET), men's free (11 a.m. ET), pairs free (1:10 p.m. ET)
  • Sunday, Nov. 19: Gala exhibition (8:30 a.m. ET)
