Canada's Wesley Chiu wins gold, Kaiya Ruiter takes bronze at ISU Junior Grand Prix
Chiu finishes with 199.89 points, Ruiter wins 2nd consecutive medal on circuit
Wesley Chiu of Richmond, B.C., won gold at the ISU Junior Grand Prix figure skating stop in Courchevel, France — Canada's second medal at the competition.
Chiu finished first in the men's discipline with a score of 199.89 points for his first Junior Grand Prix victory.
"This feels amazing," he said.
Arlet Levandi of Estonia won silver (196.93) while Britain's Edward Appleby (182.41) was third.
Calgary's Kaiya Ruiter won Canada's first medal of the competition. Ruiter won bronze, her second consecutive medal on the circuit.
In third place after the short program, the 15-year-old held onto bronze in the free skate, scoring 179.92 points.
"I'm so proud of myself," Ruiter said. "Just getting to practise and compete with some incredible skaters has been just incredible and I feel really excited about that."
Isabeau Levito of the U.S. took gold with 202.35 points, while Chaeyeon Kim of Korea was second (191.46).
