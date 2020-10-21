Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America

Click on the video player above to watch figure skating live action from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Skate America event in Las Vegas.

Coverage begins on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET with the ladies competition, followed by the men (8:55 p.m. ET), pairs (10:45 p.m. ET), and wraps with the ice dance competition (12:35 a.m. ET).

Return on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. for more Skate America action.

