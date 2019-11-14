Watch Grand Prix of Russia Figure Skating

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Grand Prix of Russia.

Coverage begins on Friday at 6 a.m. ET with the men's short program, followed by the ice dance rhythm dance (8 a.m. ET), ladies short program (9:30 a.m. ET), and pairs short program (12:30 p.m. ET).

Return on Saturday beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET for more coverage.

That Figure Skating Show

If you're looking for more figure skating coverage, CBC Sports has put a fresh new twizzle on the Grand Prix Season with That Figure Skating Show, hosted by former Canadian national team members Asher Hill and Olympian Dylan Moscovitch.

The two analyze each event with a fun, tongue-and-cheek approach that will make you LOL. New episodes are posted each Grand Prix Sunday on the CBC Sports YouTube channel. If you haven't already, watch the latest episode on the Grand Prix of China: