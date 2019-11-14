Skip to Main Content
Watch Grand Prix of Russia Figure Skating

Road To The Olympic Games

Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch Grand Prix of Russia Figure Skating

Watch coverage from the Grand Prix of Russia, the fifth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 6 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Mens short program is featured from the Grand Prix of Russia. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Grand Prix of Russia.

Coverage begins on Friday at 6 a.m. ET with the men's short program, followed by the ice dance rhythm dance (8 a.m. ET), ladies short program (9:30 a.m. ET), and pairs short program (12:30 p.m. ET).

Return on Saturday beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET for more coverage.

That Figure Skating Show

If you're looking for more figure skating coverage, CBC Sports has put a fresh new twizzle on the Grand Prix Season with That Figure Skating Show, hosted by former Canadian national team members Asher Hill and Olympian Dylan Moscovitch.

The two analyze each event with a fun, tongue-and-cheek approach that will make you LOL. New episodes are posted each Grand Prix Sunday on the CBC Sports YouTube channel. If you haven't already, watch the latest episode on the Grand Prix of China: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories