Watch Grand Prix of Japan Figure Skating

Road To The Olympic Games

Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch Grand Prix of Japan Figure Skating

Watch coverage from the Grand Prix of Japan, the sixth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

(2015 Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the Grand Prix of Japan.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET with the  ice dance rhythm dance, followed by the pairs short program (12:20 a.m. ET), the ladies short program (2:55 a.m. ET) and the men's short program (5:05 a.m. ET).

Ice Dance Rhythm Dance is featured from the Grand Prix of Japan. 0:00
Pairs short program is featured from the Grand Prix of Japan. 0:00
Ladies short program is featured from the Grand Prix of Japan. 0:00
Mens short program is featured from the Grand Prix of Japan. 0:00

Return on Friday evening for coverage beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET.

That Figure Skating Show

If you're looking for more figure skating coverage, CBC Sports has put a fresh new twizzle on the Grand Prix Season with That Figure Skating Show, hosted by former Canadian national team members Asher Hill and Olympian Dylan Moscovitch.

The two analyze each event with a fun, tongue-and-cheek approach that will make you LOL. New episodes are posted each Grand Prix Sunday on the CBC Sports YouTube channel. If you haven't already, watch the latest episode on the Grand Prix of Russia: 

