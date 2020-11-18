Watch the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix of Russia
Watch live coverage from the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix of Russia event from Moscow.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix of Russia from Moscow.
Coverage begins on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the men's event, followed by ice dance (7:30 a.m. ET), pairs (10 a.m. ET), and ladies (11:25 a.m. ET).
Action continues on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET.
The event concludes on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET with the gala exhibition.
That Figure Skating Show
If you're looking for more figure skating coverage, CBC Sports' That Figure Skating Show, hosted by former Canadian national team members Asher Hill and Olympian Dylan Moscovitch is back for another season.
