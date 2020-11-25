Watch the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix of Japan

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix of Japan.

Coverage begins on Friday at 1:15 a.m. ET with the ladies short program, followed by ice dance at 3:15 a.m. ET, and men at 5:05 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 1:25 a.m. ET for the ladies free program, followed by ice dance at 3:15 a.m. ET, and men at 5:35 a.m. ET.

Coverage concludes on Sunday at 12:15 a.m. ET with the gala exhibition.

That Figure Skating Show

If you're looking for more figure skating coverage, CBC Sports' That Figure Skating Show, hosted by former Canadian national team members Asher Hill and Olympian Dylan Moscovitch is back for another season.