Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Schedule of events

Thursday: Junior men short (9:30 a.m. ET), junior pairs (10:35 a.m. ET), junior ladies (11:50 a.m. ET), pairs short (1:50 p.m. ET), men's short (3:10 p.m. ET)

Friday: Junior ladies free (10:20 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (12:30 p.m. ET), ladies short (1:50 p.m. ET), pairs free (2:55 p.m. ET)

Saturday: Men's free (7 a.m. ET), junior pairs free (8:20 a.m. ET), junior men's free (9:45 a.m. ET), junior ice dance free (12 p.m. ET), ladies free (2:55 p.m. ET)

Sunday: Gala (8 a.m. ET)

