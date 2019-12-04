Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Schedule of events
Thursday: Junior men short (9:30 a.m. ET), junior pairs (10:35 a.m. ET), junior ladies (11:50 a.m. ET), pairs short (1:50 p.m. ET), men's short (3:10 p.m. ET)
Friday: Junior ladies free (10:20 a.m. ET), ice dance rhythm dance (12:30 p.m. ET), ladies short (1:50 p.m. ET), pairs free (2:55 p.m. ET)
Saturday: Men's free (7 a.m. ET), junior pairs free (8:20 a.m. ET), junior men's free (9:45 a.m. ET), junior ice dance free (12 p.m. ET), ladies free (2:55 p.m. ET)
Sunday: Gala (8 a.m. ET)
That Figure Skating Show
If you're looking for more figure skating coverage, CBC Sports has put a fresh new twizzle on the Grand Prix Season with That Figure Skating Show, hosted by former Canadian national team members Asher Hill and Olympian Dylan Moscovitch.
The two analyze each event with a fun, tongue-and-cheek approach that will make you LOL. New episodes are posted each Grand Prix Sunday on the CBC Sports YouTube channel. If you haven't already, watch the latest episode:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.