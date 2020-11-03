Skip to Main Content
Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Cup of China

Road To The Olympic Games

Figure Skating·Live

Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Cup of China

Watch live coverage from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Cup of China event from Chongqing.

Live coverage begins Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Grand Prix of China - Ice Dance Rhythm Dance

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
Ice Dance Rhythm Dance figure skating will be gliding to you from Chongqing, China. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live figure skating action from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Cup of China event.

Coverage begins on Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET with ice dance, followed by the ladies (3:40 a.m. ET), men's (5 a.m. ET) and pairs (6:20 a.m. ET) competitions.

Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Grand Prix of China - Ladies Short Program

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Ladies Short Program figure skating is featured from Chongqing, China. 0:00

Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Grand Prix of China - Men's Short Program

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
Men's Short Program figure skating is featured from Chongqing, China. 0:00

Return on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. ET for continuing coverage.

Championship Figure Skating on CBC: Grand Prix of China - Pairs Short Program

5 hours
Live in
5 hours
Pairs Short Program figure skating is featured from Chongqing, China. 0:00

That Figure Skating Show

If you're looking for more figure skating coverage, CBC Sports' That Figure Skating Show, hosted by former Canadian national team members Asher Hill and Olympian Dylan Moscovitch is back for another season.

