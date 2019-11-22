Russian teen Kostornaia leads at Grand Prix of Japan

Russian teenager Alena Kostornaia took the lead Friday in the women's short program at the NHK Trophy, the final of the event of the Grand Prix Series.

Kostornaia opened her perfromance in Sapporo, Japan, with a triple axel and landed all her remaining jumps cleanly to score a personal-best 85.04 points.

The 16-year-old Kostornaia won the Internationaux de France this month in her Grand Prix debut. She can secure a spot in next month's Grand Prix Final with a second win in Sapporo.

Rika Kihira of Japan was in second place with 78.89 points. Karen Chen of the United States was third with 67.21 points, followed by Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia in fourth with 66.84.

Four-time world champion ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France were first after the rhythm dance event after setting a world record score in the event.

France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a rhythm dance world record with a score of 90.03 points to sit in first at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan.

The pairs event saw Chinese skaters take a lead over the second-place Canadian pair of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han hold a 10+ point lead after the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan.

The Canadian duo of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro sit 2nd overall after the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan

On the men's side, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu leads after the short after putting up a score of 109.34, nearly 20 points ahead of his nearest competitor.

The Grand Prix Final is from Dec. 5-8 in Turin, Italy.

