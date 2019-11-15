Canada's Gilles and Poirier sit 2nd after rhythm dance at Grand Prix of Russia
Samarin leads Russian sweep of men's short program
Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier sit second after the rhythm dance at the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow on Friday.
Gilles and Poirier, who are based in Toronto, finished with 82.56 points going into Saturday's free program. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia finished first with 82.56 points, while Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain placed a distant third with a score of 72.01.
The Canadian pair recently won their very first Grand Prix title by taking gold in ice dancing at Skate Canada International in October.
The Rostelecom Cup is the fifth of six skating Grand Prix preliminary competitions ahead of December's Grand Prix final in Turin, Italy.
Russian men dominate short program
The three top finishers in the men's short program all belonged to Russia. Alexander Samarin finished first with 92.81 points, while Dmitri Aliev and Makar Ignatov took second and third with 90.64 and 87.54 points respectively.
Samarin won a silver medal at the European figure skating championships last January.
Canadian hopeful Nam Nguyen finished in sixth place with 87.01 points.
Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud of Canada are scheduled to compete in the pairs short program later today.
