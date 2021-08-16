International skating body details criteria for transgender competitors
Skating Union follows recommendations set out by IOC
The International Skating Union has detailed eligibility criteria for transgender athletes looking to take part in its events, following recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee.
"This policy is in place for the protection of women in sport and the promotion of the principles of fair competition," the ISU said, adding its sole desire was to "guarantee fairness and safety within the sport."
Skaters who transition from female to male can compete in the men's category without restriction provided the ISU receives a written and signed declaration of their gender identity.
The IOC has allowed transgender athletes to participate at the Olympics since 2004 but none had done so openly until this year.
One of the most visible was Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman who competed in weightlifting for New Zealand.
