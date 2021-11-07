Shcherbakova, Kagiyama have outstanding skates to win golds at Grand Prix in Turin

World champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia rallied back after a disappointing women's short program to win gold at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Shcherbakova set a new personal best in the free skate with 165.05 points and totalled 236.78 overall. Compatriot Maiia Khromykh was second, ahead of Belgium's Loena Hendrickx, who was the surprise winner of the short program on Friday.

"My main goal for this competition was to show that my quad is back and I reached that goal," said Shcherbakova, who skated to "Ruska," "The Master and Margarita" and "Lacrimosa."

"I made some mistakes in the short program and I will work on it," she said. "The short program has to be clean every time, but am happy and satisfied with my performance today."

Shcherbakova posts career-best score to win Italian Grand Prix 7:14 15-year-old Russian Anna Shcherbakova's score of 165.05 in the free skate propelled her to the top of the podium in Italy. 7:14

An outstanding free skate from Yuma Kagiyama saw him climb from seventh after the short program to win the men's event. The reigning world silver medallist beat Russia's Mikhail Kolyada and Daniel Grassl of Italy.

Yuma Kagiyama recovers to win Italian Grand Prix 7:18 The Japanese skater was in seventh after the short program, but put up a monster score in the free skate to top the podium in Turin. 7:18

China went 1-2 in the pairs, with two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong beating Peng Cheng and Jin Yang. Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev of Russia came in third.

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France won the ice dance ahead of Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.

Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus improved one place in the standings to finish seventh overall.

The skaters from Chateauguay, Que., and North Vancouver, B.C., were the country's only entries in Turin. They earned 100.46 points in the free for a total score of 163.86.

WATCH l Sui Wenjing and Han Cong skate to pairs gold in Turin:

Chinese skaters Sui and Han capture pairs title in Italy 8:51 Wenjing Sui and Cong Han finished strong in the pairs free skate to win by 12.69 points at the Italian Grand Prix. 8:51

The event was originally scheduled for Chongqing, China, but was moved to Italy due to travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic. It is the third of six competitions on the Grand Prix schedule.