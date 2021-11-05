Belgium's Hendrickx leads after short in women's singles at Grand Prix in Italy
Canada's Carolane Soucisse, Shane Firus currently in 8th after rhythm dance
Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was the surprise winner of the women's short program at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy on Friday.
Russians Maiia Khromykh and Anna Shcherbakova, this year's world champion, placed second and third, respectively.
"It felt strange, a bit more pressure than normally, I wanted to skate clean and enjoy my day. I am very surprised with the result," said Hendrickx, who was celebrating her 22nd birthday. "I couldn't have made myself a better present."
Jin Boyang of China led the men's short program ahead of Daniel Grassl of host Italy and Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea.
China also went 1-2 in the pairs short program, with two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong leading Peng Cheng and Jin Yang. Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise of Italy came in third.
Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France led the rhythm dance ahead of Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.
Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus head into Saturday's free dance in eighth place. They are the only Canadians in contention at the competition.
The event was originally scheduled for Chongqing, China, but was moved to Italy due to travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic. It is the third of six competitions on the Grand Prix schedule.
With files from CBC Sports
