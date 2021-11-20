Toronto ice dancers Gilles, Poirier finish 2nd at Grand Prix in France
Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were unable to overtake reigning world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France in Saturday's free dance, placing second at the ISU Grand Prix in Grenoble, France.
The Toronto ice dancers scored 121.81 points after amassing 81.35 in Friday's rhythm dance to music by Elton John.
WATCH | Gilles, Poirier add to early-season success in France:
Gilles and Poirier were victorious at their first two international events this season including Skate Canada International in Vancouver last month.
Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin of Russia, who were third after the short program, rounded out the medal podium on Saturday with 120.40 points.
