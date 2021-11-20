Toronto ice dancers Gilles, Poirier finish 2nd at Grand Prix in France
French duo Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron hang on for victory
Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were unable to overtake reigning world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France in Saturday's free dance, placing second at the ISU Grand Prix in Grenoble, France.
The Toronto ice dancers scored 121.81 points after amassing 81.35 in Friday's rhythm dance to music by Elton John.
''This week was a success,'' said Poirier. ''We didn't have our strongest rhythm dance, but we felt like the free was really a great improvement. Our scores were lower this week so we are going to have to really listen to the feedback and see what we can to do raised them.''
Papadakis and Cizeron claimed gold with 221.25 points, while Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin of Russia, who were third after the short program, rounded out the medal podium on Saturday with a total of 200.29.
Gilles and Poirier were victorious at their first two international events this season including Skate Canada International in Vancouver last month.
In the pairs event, fellow Canadians Vanessa James and Eric Radford just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish. The duo finished with 196.34 points for their best score since forming a partnership in April.
Russia claimed a 1-2 finish in the event with Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii capturing gold (216.96) ahead of Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev (205.15).
American duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished third with 201.69 points.
Canadian Keegan Messing finished sixth in the men's event with 253.06 points after producing a season-best free skate.
The 29-year-old said he is pleased with his progress this season.
''It was a fairly good event for me,'' said Messing. ''After Skate Canada my coach and I took a hard look at the long program and decided to switch things around a little bit… and you know what I think we have a system that will work for the rest of the season.''
Japan's Yuma Kagiyama captured gold in the men's event (286.41), while compatriot Shun Sato finished second with 264.99 points. Jason Brown of the U.S. won bronze with a total of 264.20.
In the women's event, reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova led Russia to a 1-2 finish by capturing gold ahead of Alena Kostornaia. Japan's Wakaba Higuchi claimed bronze to prevent the Russian medal sweep.
