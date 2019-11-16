Toronto's Gilles, Poirier collect ice dance silver at Grand Prix of Russia
Fellow Canadian Nam Nguyen finishes off podium in 5th in men's skate
Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier narrowly missed reaching the top of the podium Saturday, picking up an ice dance silver medal at the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow.
Gilles and Poirier recently captured their first Grand Prix title at Skate Canada in October.
Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain rounded out the podium.
WATCH | Gilles and Poirier's rhythm dance performance on Friday:
Samarin leads Russian men's medal sweep
Alexander Samarin secured Grand Prix victory as Russian figure skaters swept the podium for the first time since 1998.
Dmitri Aliev won silver and Makar Ignatov picked up the bronze on his first Grand Prix appearance.
Canada's Nam Nguyen, who sat sixth after the short program, placed fifth.
Saturday's results also gave Samarin and Aliev slots at the Grand Prix final in Turin in December.
Spectacular skating from Alexander Samarin 🇷🇺 seals a home win in Moscow 👏👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GPFigure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GPFigure</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FigureSkating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FigureSkating</a> <a href="https://t.co/TcrZgjlKiN">pic.twitter.com/TcrZgjlKiN</a>—@ISU_Figure
Samarin opened with a solid quadruple lutz-triple toe loop and turned his next two quad tries into triples. His total points for the short and free skates were 264.65.
Aliev landed a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination and ended the free skate on 259.88.
Ignatov hit two quads, neither in combination, and totalled 252.87 points, 0.6 ahead of Japan's Shoma Uno.
With files from The Associated Press
