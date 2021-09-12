Fournier Beaudry, Sorensen earn Lombardia Trophy ice dance silver for 2nd time
Canadian teammates Alicia Fabbri, Paul Ayer finish 12th in Bergamo, Italy
Montreal ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen won silver at the Lombardia Trophy figure skating competition on Sunday.
Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the gold with 205.35 points as the positioning of the top three pairs remained unchanged after the free dance. The Canadians (185.26) were followed by Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain (180.98).
"Not the best free dance today, there were some small mistakes," Sorensen said from Bergamo, Italy. "But it's still early in the season and we are just going to build from here. The feedback we got from here are both programs are really good."
Fournier Beaudry, 29, and Sorensen, 32, placed second at the event in 2019.
Earlier this year, they finished a career-high eighth at the word championships and won four medals in international competition in 2019, including their first gold at the Nebelhorn Trophy Obertsdorf, Germany.
WATCH | Fournier Beaudry, Sorensen earn bronze at 2019 Cup of China:
Alicia Fabbri of Terrebonne, Que., and Paul Ayer of Calgary were 12th on Sunday, the first stop on the ISU's Challenger Series circuit.
In 2019, they won silver in junior ice dance at the Canadian national skating championships and Bavarian Open.
The nine-event ISU Challenger Series is a tune-up for the Grand Prix season and provides opportunity for senior skaters to compete internationally and earn world ranking points.
WATCH | Canadians win their 1st international gold at Nebelhorn Trophy:
