Figure Skating

Fournier Beaudry, Sorensen 2nd after rhythm dance at skating's Lombardia Trophy

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen are in second place midway through the season's first stop on the ISU Challenger Series. Fellow Canadians Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer are ninth after the rhythm dance in Bergamo, Italy.

Canadian teammates Alicia Fabbri, Paul Ayer sit 9th in Bergamo, Italy

CBC Sports ·
Canadian ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry, right, and Nikolaj Sorensen scored 76.64 points Saturday and occupy second spot behind Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (82.05) after the rhythm dance at the Lombardia Trophy figure skating competition in Bergamo, Italy. (Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images/File)

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Montreal are in familiar territory midway through the season's first stop on the ISU Challenger Series.

The Canadian ice dancers scored 76.64 points Saturday and occupy second spot behind Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (82.05) after the rhythm dance at the Lombardia Trophy figure skating competition in Bergamo, Italy.

Fournier Beaudry, 29, and Sorensen, 32, placed second at the event in 2019.

Earlier this year, they finished a career-high eighth at the word championships and won four medals in international competition in 2019, including their first gold at the Nebelhorn Trophy Obertsdorf, Germany.

Alicia Fabbri, 18, of Terrebonne, Que., and 23-year-old Calgarian Paul Ayer are the other Canadians competing in Bergamo, where they sit ninth with 64.77 points.

In 2019, they won silver in junior ice dance at the Canadian national skating championships and Bavarian Open.

The free dance in Bergano is scheduled for Sunday.

The nine-event ISU Challenger Series is a tune-up for the Grand Prix season and provides opportunity for senior skaters to compete internationally and earn world ranking points.

