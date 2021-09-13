Skip to Main Content
Figure Skating

China won't host Four Continents skating event 2 weeks before Beijing Olympics

The International Skating Union is seeking a replacement host for the 2022 Four Continents event after Tianjin, China bowed out.

International Skating Union seeking replacement site for January competition

The Associated Press ·
The International Skating Union will begin a search for a new site for the Four Continents figure skating event after Tianjin, China bowed out as host on Monday. Canada's Piper Gilles, left, and Paul Poirier won ice dance silver at the 2020 event in Seoul, South Korea. (Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters/File)

The International Skating Union is seeking a replacement host for the 2022 Four Continents event after Tianjin, China bowed out.

The ISU said Monday that it is conducting a search for a new site for the Jan. 17-22 event for skaters from the Americas, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Organizers from Tianjin dropped out as host for the competition scheduled for weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics and a likely warmup for the games for many skaters.

"Unfortunately, considering the complicated epidemic situation involving travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, the organization of the event was extremely challenging," the ISU said from Lausanne, Switzerland.

"In order to maintain the event and allow the figure skaters of the Four Continents ISU members to compete in this continental championships, the ISU invited interested members to send applications to host the event on the originally planned date."

Those applications will be considered at the ISU Council meeting on Oct. 1.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now