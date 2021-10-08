Keegan Messing misses podium, but captivates roaring audience at Finlandia Trophy

Canada's Keegan Messing just missed the podium at the Finlandia Trophy event on Friday in his first international competition of the season.

Though Messing headed into the free skate in first, he ended in fourth with a total score of 242.58. The 29-year-old had a pair of falls and had a surprise tumble mid-ice, standing in contrast to a spectacular quad toe and triple Lutz to open the program.

After finishing his performance, Messing smiled and shrugged on the ice as those in the arena roared their support. His energized skate to 'Home' by Philip Phillips captivated the audience in Espoo, Finland, who clapped the entire way through his program.

American Jason Brown, who delivered gorgeous artistry across his performances, took gold with 262.52. Mikhail Kolyada of Russia won silver (256.98) and his teammate Dmitri Aliev (249.25) won bronze.

A short program tie-breaker

Messing and Brown both performed exciting short programs, leading to a tie at 92.32 points a piece. But it was Messing who had the top spot heading into the free after edging out the American with a superior technical score by 1.8 points.

The Canadian opened his short with a quad toe-double toe combination, securing the landing with the deepest of knee bends after his first jump. A triple Axel and triple Lutz rounded out his 'Never Tear Us Apart' program.

American skater Jason Brown, who trains out of the Toronto Cricket Club, claimed men's singles gold at the Finlandia Trophy on Friday. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brown, who trains out of the Toronto Cricket Club, was ahead by 1.8 in the program components score. Despite a fall on a triple axel in his free skate, the remainder of his elements and fabulous skating skills set him apart.

Messing, who enters competition as a new dad, finished off his last season by placing sixth at the world championships in Stockholm, Sweden, earning Canada its first Olympic spot in men's singles for 2022 and giving the country the chance to win another.

Competitor Roman Sadovsky confirmed that second Olympic spot after finishing eighth at the Nebelhorn Trophy event in September.

Canadians earn 5th and 8th in pairs

New Canadian pairs team Vanessa James and Eric Radford also got another competition under their belt, finishing in fifth place with a total of 190.58.

Their score was less than three points off the bronze-medal American duo of Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc. Meanwhile, Russian pairs filled the top two spots of the podium, with Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov earning gold with 227.13 and Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov taking silver with 213.72.

Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, who earned sixth at worlds last season, finished in eighth place with 184.37.

The Finlandia Trophy is the fourth competition of the challenger series, which precedes the Grand Prix circuit.

The first of that series, Skate America, gets underway the week of Oct. 22.