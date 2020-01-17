Alicia Pineault leads after the women's short program at Canadian championships
Alicia Pineault of Montreal is the leader after the women's short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.
National event determines Canadian team for world championships in Montreal
Alicia Pineault of Montreal is the leader after the women's short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.
Skating to Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black," the 20-year-old landed three triple jumps to score 63.15 points.
Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., scored 60.66 points, while world bronze medallist Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., struggled throughout her program to finish third (59.51).
The national event determines the team for the world championships in Montreal in March. Canada has two women's berths at the worlds.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.