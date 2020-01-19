Skip to Main Content
Ice dancers Gilles, Poirier headline Canadian world championship team

Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier headline the Canadian team that will compete at this year's world figure skating championships, but Skate Canada is waiting until next month to make a final decision on several of their teammates.

Kirsten Moore-Towers, Michael Marinaro named as pair entry

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete during the senior ice dance rhythm at the 2020 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Skate Canada named Gilles and Poirier to the team Sunday, one day after the duo captured the Canadian championship.

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha are the other ice dance duo named to team for the world championship, March 16-22 in Montreal.

WATCH | Gilles and Poirier finally top the podium:

After four second place finishes, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were finally able to top the podium as they won the ice dancing crown at the Canadian National Skating Championships. 0:29
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were named as one of Canada's two pairs entries.

Canada's lone men's spot, two women's entries and the second pairs team will be determined after the Four Continents championship, Feb. 3-9 in South Korea.

Roman Sadovsky, Nam Nguyen and Keegan Messing will compete at the Four Continents while Emily Bausback, Alison Schumacher and Alicia Pineault make up Canada's women's field for that event.

