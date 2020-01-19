Ice dancers Gilles, Poirier headline Canadian world championship team
Kirsten Moore-Towers, Michael Marinaro named as pair entry
Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier headline the Canadian team that will compete at this year's world figure skating championships, but Skate Canada is waiting until next month to make a final decision on several of their teammates.
Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha are the other ice dance duo named to team for the world championship, March 16-22 in Montreal.
WATCH | Gilles and Poirier finally top the podium:
Canada's lone men's spot, two women's entries and the second pairs team will be determined after the Four Continents championship, Feb. 3-9 in South Korea.
Roman Sadovsky, Nam Nguyen and Keegan Messing will compete at the Four Continents while Emily Bausback, Alison Schumacher and Alicia Pineault make up Canada's women's field for that event.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.